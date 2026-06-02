Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets has been awarded the Norris Trophy, recognizing him as the National Hockey League’s top defenceman. This marks the first time the 28-year-old American has received the honour, and it is also the first Norris Trophy in the Blue Jackets franchise history.

Werenski, a Grosse Pointe, Michigan native, competed against fellow finalists Cale Makar from the Colorado Avalanche and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres for the prestigious award. He secured 1,589 points in the voting, including 113 first-place selections from 198 ballots, placing him significantly ahead of Makar.

Werenski’s season performance

During the 2025-2026 season, Werenski participated in 75 games, where he recorded 22 goals and contributed 59 assists. His total of 81 points positioned him second among all NHL defencemen, trailing only Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers.

Werenski’s offensive contributions included a career-high nine-game point streak that spanned January and February. This strong performance was a key factor in the Blue Jackets’ late-season push, though they ultimately did not qualify for the playoffs.

He is also the Blue Jackets’ all-time leader in goals, assists, and points among defencemen. His career totals across 10 seasons and 642 games include 135 goals and 330 assists.

Norris Trophy voting details

Werenski’s victory makes him the sixth American player to claim the Norris Trophy. Previous American recipients include Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox, Brian Leetch, Chris Chelios, and Rod Langway.

In the final voting, Makar finished second with 1,191 points, receiving 47 first-place votes. Dahlin secured third place with 657 points. Bouchard, who led defencemen in points, finished fourth in the voting with 593 points, including 12 first-place votes.

Other notable defencemen in the top ten included Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, who placed sixth with 357 points and three first-place votes. Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators was tenth with 16 points. Werenski was also a member of the United States’ gold medal-winning team at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics in February.

Biron explains why Zach Werenski deserved to win the Norris trophy

About the Author Claire Dubois Author Claire Dubois focuses on local and community-facing coverage for Info Petite Nation, including weather, public safety, regional events, and everyday stories that affect readers close to home. Her profile is used for practical updates and community-oriented news items. View All Posts