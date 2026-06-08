The opening week of the 2026 season featured three notable games, with two concluding in walk-off finishes. Several individual performances captured attention across the league as football officially returned.

The Edmonton Elks began their season with a victory, a key objective for head coach Mark Kilam, who aimed to avoid a slow start. This win marks a positive step for the Elks as they seek to return to the playoffs after a six-season absence. Running back Justin Rankin was a significant factor, accumulating 196 offensive yards. Defensively, players like Nick Anderson, Malik Carney, and Joel Dublanko also made their presence felt.

In Winnipeg, new signing Jake Ceresna made an immediate impact in his debut for the Blue Bombers. He recorded three sacks and five defensive tackles, forming a formidable partnership with Willie Jefferson. Ceresna’s disruptive play could provide a substantial boost to Winnipeg’s defensive line, which sought to increase pressure compared to the previous year.

The Montreal Alouettes secured a 30-27 overtime win against Hamilton, with quarterback Davis Alexander delivering a strong performance. Alexander showcased his ability to remain composed in the pocket and extend plays with his agility. He finished Week 1 with 336 yards, two touchdowns, and a rating of 113.5, marking it as the best quarterback performance of the week.

Key Offensive Line Rankings

The 2026 positional rankings for the offensive line are nearing completion, with several difficult decisions noted due to tight competition. The rankings highlight top performers across various positions.

At left tackle, Nick Callender of the Montreal Alouettes is recognized for his role in limiting sacks, with Montreal allowing only 26 sacks last season. Callender, now in his sixth season with the team, has been named to the East Division All-CFL team for three consecutive years. He was also ranked the league’s number two left tackle in 2025.

The right tackle position saw close competition, but Jermarcus Hardrick of the Saskatchewan Roughriders stood out. His achievements last year, including a Grey Cup, a Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, and a number one ranking among all offensive linemen, solidified his top spot.

For the guard position, Liam Dobson of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned the top ranking. The Tiger-Cats’ offensive line was among the best last year, allowing only 27 sacks in 2025, with Dobson and Brandon Revenberg forming a strong interior duo. Dobson was a third overall selection in 2021.

Logan Ferland of the Saskatchewan Roughriders was named the top centre. Ferland has been a consistent presence in the middle of Saskatchewan’s offensive line since becoming a regular in 2021 and has been named to the All-CFL team for the past two years.

Week 1 Standouts and Early Assessments

The opening week also saw several players deliver performances that garnered attention. Despite a loss, Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. demonstrated his playmaking ability, recording four big-time throws against Winnipeg, the highest among all passers in Week 1. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown, consistently challenging the Blue Bombers’ secondary.

For the Ottawa REDBLACKS, running back Daniel Adeboboye provided an offensive spark in their 29-21 loss to Edmonton. Adeboboye forced six missed tackles, the most by any player in Week 1, and finished with 87 rushing yards and 94 total yards from scrimmage. His ability to break tackles and gain extra yardage was a highlight for Ottawa.

Justin Rankin of the Edmonton Elks continued his strong form from the previous year, producing 90 rushing yards after contact in their victory over Ottawa. He concluded the game with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with an additional 94 receiving yards, making him a central figure in the Elks’ offence.

In Montreal’s overtime win, Tyler Snead was a primary target for Davis Alexander. Six of Snead’s nine receptions resulted in first downs, extending drives for the Alouettes. He finished the night with nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown, making crucial plays throughout the game.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats experienced a tough loss to Montreal, marked by costly turnovers. Defensive back Robert Kennedy III of Montreal intercepted a pass from Bo Levi Mitchell for a 54-yard pick-six and also caused an overtime fumble, which led to Montreal’s winning field goal. Despite this, Hamilton’s history suggests they are not typically prone to such turnovers, having given up only eight fumbles last season and Mitchell throwing only 11 interceptions on 626 pass attempts.

The performance of Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier in Week 1, where he completed 59 percent of his passes for 203 yards and an 83.5 efficiency rating, has prompted discussions about a potential quarterback controversy, especially with Dru Brown available as QB2. However, it is considered too early to make a definitive judgment, as Maier was without Greg Bell, Ottawa’s new running back, and his numbers were comparable to Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo’s.

Credit: cfl.ca

Looking ahead, the Calgary Stampeders anticipate the return of Folarin Orimolade and Jaylon Hutchings in Week 3, which is expected to bolster their defensive line. Clarence Hicks recorded his first sack of the season, and his impact is expected to grow once Hutchings and Orimolade are back on the field.

Source: cfl.ca

About the Author Gabriel Roy Contributor Gabriel Roy covers hockey and Canadian sports for Info Petite Nation, with a focus on NHL stories, teams, prospects, major games, and national sports moments. His author archive brings together hockey-first coverage and related Canadian sports updates. View All Posts