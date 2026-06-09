Vancouver is undergoing significant preparations as it gets ready to host the FIFA World Cup, with noticeable clean-up efforts across the city. The Granville Street strip, now closed to vehicles and buses, is seeing thorough trash removal and the installation of hand-washing stations. In Yaletown, new sanitation carts have been deployed, and reports indicate that a number of city workers have been temporarily reassigned to clean-up duties.

For the first time in several years, the Plaza of Nations has been revitalized with new art, flags, and fresh paint. Additionally, derelict boats that previously occupied northeast False Creek have been moved down the inlet, past the Cambie Bridge. The issue of derelict vessels in False Creek has been a long-standing challenge, with multiple government agencies sharing responsibility.

City Clean-Up Efforts and Future Outlook

Vancouver Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung noted that jurisdictional issues often complicate such clean-up efforts, but emphasized the city’s willingness to participate. She expressed hope that these initiatives will establish a precedent for future urban maintenance.

Kirby-Yung indicated that these actions reflect a shift in priorities for the city council, aiming to right-size various municipal functions. The goal is to ensure that this trend of enhanced urban cleanliness continues beyond the immediate preparations for the World Cup.

World Cup Festivities and Fan Zones

The city is set to host seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, drawing both tourists and soccer enthusiasts. While tickets for matches at BC Place are available, numerous other options exist for fans to experience the tournament’s atmosphere across Vancouver.

The FIFA Fan Festival, located at the Pacific National Exhibition’s Hastings Park fairgrounds, is expected to be the largest viewing event. It will feature more than 70 World Cup matches on large screens, accompanied by live music and food. Entry to the festival is free on a first-come, first-served basis, though tickets can be purchased to guarantee entry and seating for musical performances.

Beyond the official festival, various neighbourhoods are preparing for an influx of fans. The downtown core, with its concentration of bars and restaurants near the stadium, will offer car-free zones for fans. The West End will feature spots like Score on Davie, while Robson Street is anticipated to be particularly lively during matches involving Japan and Korea. The Moose’s Down Under will serve as a hub for Australian fans, and England House is establishing itself at Dublin Calling.

Credit: vancouver.citynews.ca

In historic Gastown, the Black Frog Eatery is highlighted as a vibrant location. North Vancouver, a short SeaBus ride away, will host official Canada House viewing parties, and the local Persian community is expected to support Iran’s team. Along Clark and Hastings, the city’s craft beer scene will be accessible, with Container Brewing hosting a backyard watch party featuring a large inflatable screen and rotating food trucks. Container Brewing will also serve as the official Netherlands House, screening matches for teams from African and Caribbean regions.

Commercial Drive, despite Italy’s absence from the tournament, is expected to be lively, especially during matches involving Portugal and Croatia. Options for casual fans are available along Main Street, between Mount Pleasant and False Creek. Beachy Kitsilano, with its ocean views, will also offer viewing opportunities. Granville Island is planning free watch parties along False Creek, and the seawall leads to Yew Street and West 4th, which offer a selection of bars and yoga studios.

Vancouver‘s diverse population is expected to contribute to the tournament’s atmosphere. Among the foreign nations competing at BC Place in the group stage, Australia and Switzerland have a notable presence in the city’s population, according to a 2021 census. Turkey, Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt also have significant communities. Organizations like the Alliance Française and Latincouver are arranging watch parties for Francophone countries and Latin American teams, respectively.

Granville Street Pedestrian Zone

Starting on a Monday, Granville Street between Davie and Georgia will be closed to cars, creating a temporary pedestrian zone that will remain in effect until the end of July. This initiative aims to draw crowds and boost revenue for local businesses during the tournament.

Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van (BIA), stated that visitors can expect extended patios, buskers, public art, and selfie stations within the pedestrian zone. While the road closure begins on a Monday, the extended patios and public art installations will be in place for 39 days, concluding on July 19.

Credit: vancouver.citynews.ca

Talbot highlighted that a primary goal of the Granville pedestrian zone is to attract people to the street, encouraging them to discover or rediscover the area and support local small businesses, restaurants, and pubs. She noted that businesses along the Granville Strip are hopeful that the increased foot traffic will lead to more customers. As of a recent update, 28 extended patios have been approved across five blocks, with some businesses planning to show games indoors. Drivers navigating the downtown core will need to use Seymour and Howe streets for access to and from the Granville Bridge, and dedicated bus lanes will be installed along Howe and Seymour to improve transit times in the area.

Source: globalnews.ca

About the Author Gabriel Roy Contributor Gabriel Roy covers hockey and Canadian sports for Info Petite Nation, with a focus on NHL stories, teams, prospects, major games, and national sports moments. His author archive brings together hockey-first coverage and related Canadian sports updates. View All Posts