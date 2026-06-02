Stanley Cup Final begins

The NHL Stanley Cup Final 2026 is set to feature the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 will take place on Tuesday, June 2, at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Carolina Hurricanes enter the series with a regular season record of 53-22-7, while the Vegas Golden Knights hold a record of 39-26-17. The Hurricanes have had a dominant playoff run, including consecutive sweeps of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers. The Golden Knights also demonstrated strong postseason performance, sweeping the Colorado Avalanche.

The series will be broadcast live on ABC, with simultaneous livestreams available on ESPN Unlimited. Several internet-based live TV streaming services, such as DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV, will also carry the games.

How to watch the series

For those looking to stream the NHL Stanley Cup Final without cable, several options are available. DirecTV‘s “Entertainment” Package, priced at $59.99 for the first month, includes access to ABC. ESPN Unlimited, available for $29.99 per month, offers comprehensive sports coverage, including the Stanley Cup Final, and can be accessed through free trials from DirecTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch 2026 HNL Stanley Cup Final Live Online Without Cable Free

Sling Orange, an affordable live streaming option at $45.99 per month, also includes ABC. Fans can add the Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month to get NHL Network. Fubo, starting at $48.99 for the first month, provides over 200 live TV channels, including ABC, and offers a 5-day free trial. Hulu + Live TV, starting at $89.99 per month, includes ABC and over 95 other channels, along with access to content on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes — Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes — Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights — Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights — Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 5*: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes — Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 6*: Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights — Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

at — Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Game 7*: Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes — Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

*If necessary

Team performance and player statistics

The Carolina Hurricanes‘ postseason team statistics show . The team has demonstrated strong momentum in recent games, securing four straight wins against Montreal after a significant loss, including multiple shutouts and overtime victories.

For the Vegas Golden Knights, their postseason team statistics indicate . The Golden Knights have adopted a lower-volume offensive style but maintain efficiency, winning five straight games with tight defensive play against Colorado, including several one-goal games.

Fans can also engage with betting opportunities for Game 1, with new users on BetMGM able to use a bonus code to receive up to $1,500 in bonuses. The first game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

About the Author Sophie Martin Contributor Sophie Martin covers health, wellness, lifestyle, travel, food, family, and culture-adjacent reader guides for Info Petite Nation. Her profile is used for practical articles, human-interest topics, and everyday living coverage aimed at a wide audience. View All Posts