Concerns over travel demand

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, host cities in North America are experiencing lower-than-expected hotel bookings and short-term rental demand. This trend is raising questions about whether the event will deliver the economic benefits many cities had anticipated. Factors such as high ticket prices, economic pressures, and geopolitical issues are contributing to a dampened travel appetite.

For international visitors, the United States’ immigration policies have been cited as a deterrent. Warnings from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have advised foreign visitors to exercise caution when travelling to the US for the World Cup. Visa processing delays are also reportedly impacting travellers, potentially preventing them from attending games.

Domestic travellers are also feeling the effects of economic strain. A stagnant job market and increased costs for essential goods, including petrol, are influencing discretionary spending. These combined pressures are reducing demand for travel related to the FIFA World Cup, potentially undermining the expected economic boost for host cities and organizers.

Hotel and rental market challenges

Just days before the tournament’s start, American Hotel and Lodging Association data indicates that 80 percent of hotel bookings are below expectations. Visa barriers and geopolitical concerns are cited by as many as 70 percent of respondents as key reasons for this weaker travel demand. In New York City, which is set to host the final match, bookings are at approximately 65 percent of anticipated levels, while Seattle, Washington, reports 80 percent of hotels lagging behind typical summer booking rates.

This trend extends beyond US borders, with Vancouver, British Columbia, also seeing bookings fall short of projections. The British Columbia Hotel Association noted that despite the tournament’s global profile, it has not generated the broad hotel demand many expected. Some short-term rental hosts in Vancouver, who had hoped to earn up to $1,500 per night for properties near the stadium, are finding their units vacant, even after lowering prices to $500.

The FIFA frenzy was supposed to be a boon for tourism in Toronto and Vancouver, but many Airbnb hosts are finding the opposite.Jennifer Gauthier Credit: theglobeandmail.com

This contrasts sharply with the high demand seen for other major events, such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Vancouver, which led to hotel rooms selling out months in advance. Some hosts and hotel groups suspect the market is oversaturated, with some attributing cancellations of thousands of hotel rooms to FIFA itself.

However, some city officials remain optimistic, with New York City officials expecting bookings to reach near-normal summer levels by the time the tournament begins. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky also expressed optimism, anticipating more bookings for the tournament than for any other event in the company’s nearly 18-year history.

Ticket prices and local impact

Despite the challenges in hotel bookings, ticket prices for the World Cup have remained high, drawing criticism from fan organizations. Football Supporters Europe previously described the price increases, which were significantly higher than those for the 2022 games in Qatar, as “extortionate.”

Average prices for lower-tier tickets to early games in Dallas are reportedly well over $800. Tickets for the final match on July 19 were listed on Ticketmaster with prices starting around $9,200 and reaching up to $43,553. This dynamic pricing strategy, where prices adjust based on demand, was defended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who stated that the organization must apply market rates in the entertainment industry.

In response to concerns about ticket pricing, Attorneys General in New York and New Jersey have initiated inquiries into FIFA’s ticket prices and pricing strategies. New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized that fans should not be manipulated into paying excessively high prices and should trust the validity of their purchased tickets.

To address accessibility for local residents, New York City announced a lottery system in May to offer 1,000 tickets at $50 each to residents of its five boroughs. These tickets are for earlier stages of the tournament, not the final match, which will be held at MetLife Stadium, capable of accommodating 82,500 spectators.

Source: aljazeera.com

About the Author Amelia Laurent Contributor Amelia Laurent works on the main news desk at Info Petite Nation, covering daily headlines, public-interest updates, and developing stories across Canada and beyond. Her author page brings together general news, current affairs, and essential updates selected for readers who want a clear overview of the day. View All Posts