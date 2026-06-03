Rangers parade through downtown Kitchener

Thousands of fans gathered along King Street and in Carl Zehr Square to welcome the Kitchener Rangers as they paraded through downtown Kitchener with the Memorial Cup. The team’s coaching staff and management rode on a vintage Kitchener Fire Department truck, showcasing the trophy, while players walked alongside, interacting with the crowds.

Fans lined King Street, some three deep between Queen Street and city hall, to cheer on their team. The atmosphere was electric, with music like Queen’s “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions” playing, and supporters chanting “Let’s Go Rangers.”

John and Pat Myc, long-time season ticket holders, watched the parade from their spot in front of Bobby O’Briens. John expressed that the team’s third Memorial Cup win was “beyond expectations,” while Pat highlighted that mid-season trades were crucial in propelling the Rangers to victory.

Upon reaching city hall, accompanied by AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells,” the team was introduced. Players Matthew Andonovski and Dylan Edwards energized the crowd before confetti cannons were fired. Captain Cameron Reid displayed the Memorial Cup on stage, allowing everyone to see it up close.

Henry Veltkamp was among those who waited, spending at least 45 minutes in line for a free Rangers team poster, eager to get a glimpse of the coveted trophy.

Community connection and key acquisitions

During the celebrations, Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie emphasized the strong bond between the team and its supporters. As a community-owned team, the deep connection with fans is a significant aspect of the organization.

McKenzie, who had shaved his playoff beard, stated, “That’s ultimately who we play for.” He acknowledged the exceptional fan support throughout the year, noting it reached “a whole other level” during the playoffs and the Memorial Cup. Bringing the trophy back to share with the community was a source of excitement for the team.

A pivotal factor in the Rangers‘ success was the mid-season trade orchestrated by McKenzie, which brought Sam O’Reilly and Jared Woolley to Kitchener. This move is considered by some to be the best in franchise history, providing the team with essential skill and experience to compete against top teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

O’Reilly was named the Memorial Cup MVP after the Rangers‘ 6-2 victory over Everett in Kelowna. Woolley, a defenceman, scored what became the game-winning goal late in the second period of that championship game.

Sam O’Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers is given the tournament MVP award after defeating the Everett Silvertips in the 2026 Memorial Cup championship game at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia on May 31, 2026. (Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Historic achievements for O’Reilly and Woolley

The acquisition of O’Reilly and Woolley marked a significant shift in the relationship between the Rangers and the Knights, their former team. Despite a history of limited dealings, the Rangers recognized the need for assistance from their rival to achieve their championship aspirations.

Both players had previously experienced success, winning three consecutive OHL championships and participating in three consecutive Memorial Cup finals, securing back-to-back victories. This achievement is rare, with only four players in the last 70 years winning back-to-back Cups with different franchises.

O’Reilly, a former Knights captain, expressed gratitude for being part of successful teams and meeting many great people. He also mentioned that seeing his friend Woolley lift the trophy again “made my day.” Woolley reflected on their journey, noting that after losing their first final in Saginaw in 2024, they bounced back, and he felt grateful to have won the Cup twice.

O’Reilly’s performance this season, including winning league MVP, playoff MVP, and Memorial Cup MVP in the same season, places him in an elite group alongside players like Brad Richards, Corey Perry, and Mitch Marner. His strong defensive play and faceoff skills were highlighted as added dimensions to his game. Woolley, a 6-foot-5 prospect, and O’Reilly are noted for their consistency and hard work on every shift.

The Rangers‘ victory over Everett in the 2026 Memorial Cup championship game took place on May 31.

About the Author Gabriel Roy Contributor Gabriel Roy covers hockey and Canadian sports for Info Petite Nation, with a focus on NHL stories, teams, prospects, major games, and national sports moments. His author archive brings together hockey-first coverage and related Canadian sports updates. View All Posts