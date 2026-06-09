Greyhounds bolster defence with draft picks

The Soo Greyhounds have added two defencemen during the Ontario Hockey League‘s annual U18 draft. The team utilized its first-round pick, the 12th overall selection, to acquire blueliner Finn Gilbert from Ridley College. Gilbert recorded three goals and 23 points in 53 regular season games. He is listed at 6’4″ and 179 pounds.

In the second round of the draft, the Greyhounds selected defenceman Josh Pinchak. Pinchak spent the 2025-26 season playing with the Burlington Eagles U18 AAA team. During his time with the Eagles, Pinchak registered six goals and 27 points.

OHL Priority Selection approaches

The OHL’s annual Priority Selection is scheduled to take place this weekend. The event will span two days, commencing on Friday evening in Kingston with the first three rounds. The remaining 12 rounds of the draft will then resume on Saturday morning.

This year’s draft marks a return to an in-person format for the event, which will be held in Kingston. The Sudbury Wolves and other league teams will gather for what is described as both a draft and a celebration for the league and its community. The 2026 draft will be held two months later than the 2025 event.

The OHL Priority Selection will begin on Friday at 7 p.m. with the first round. Round 2 will start on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Draft changes and player eligibility

The OHL draft process involves all 20 teams convening for a 15-round priority selection. Traditionally, picks have been made in the reverse order of regular-season standings, but a lottery system was introduced some years ago, giving the four non-playoff teams a chance at the first overall pick.

A significant change in the junior hockey landscape has been influenced by an NCAA ruling in fall 2024. This ruling granted eligibility to players from the Canadian Hockey League‘s member organizations, which include the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL. This means major-junior players can now explore collegiate sports in the United States, rather than being limited to Canadian universities or professional hockey.

Historically, the NCAA considered CHL players professional because they received a stipend and could sign professional contracts. The recent ruling means players who wished to pursue the NCAA route no longer have to forgo playing in high-level junior leagues such as the OHL. This development has made drafting American prospects a lower-risk option for teams like the Wolves and their rivals.

For example, the Wolves saw defenceman Henry Mews depart for the University of Michigan last year instead of returning for a fourth season. In 2024, no U.S. skaters were selected by Sudbury, but the team picked eight last year.

The later draft date, moved ahead two months to mid-June by OHL officials, allowed for a trade window. This window opened on June 2 and is set to close on the 11th, two days before the draft. This allows teams to finalize their draft boards and, in some cases, replenish their rosters. Some trades involved swapping late-round picks, such as those in the 13th, 14th, and 15th rounds, enabling clubs to make 15 selections without removing players from their 50-man lists.

Another new addition this year was the OHL Futures Camp. This event, a new version of the league’s annual combine, brought together 120 top prospects for on-ice activities and off-ice testing at Ridley College in St. Catharines in early May. Combined with the OHL Cup showcase the previous month, and additional time for video review and player interviews, league general managers and scouts are expected to have a comprehensive understanding of the current draft class.

A later draft also means later development camps. The Wolves plan to hold their camp in Copper Cliff, with both 2009- and 2010-born draftees and free agents expected to attend.

Sudbury’s draft capital and player outlook

The Sudbury Wolves held 15 picks in the upcoming draft as of Monday. These picks include one first-round selection (fifth overall), one second-rounder (25th), three third-round picks (43 from Brampton, 48 from Owen Sound, 53 from Peterborough), two fourth-round picks (65, 66 from Saginaw), two fifth-round picks (82 from Erie, 85), one eighth-round pick (145), one ninth-round pick (165), one 10th-round pick (195 from Flint), one 11th-round pick (205), one 12th-round pick (25), and one 13th-round pick (260 from Brantford).

General Manager Rob Papineau and his staff have worked to regain much of the draft capital spent in recent trades, with many selections to be used this week. With 15 picks in total, including nine in the first five rounds, the team is confident in finding high-end and high-potential players for the future.

Paul O’Hagan, Neutral Zone director of Ontario scouting, described the 2026 draft class as deep. This depth is partly attributed to the continued availability of American players who might not have previously considered the OHL. O’Hagan also noted that the current draft is particularly strong in defencemen, including some large-bodied rearguards who could become excellent OHL players and professional prospects.

Unlike some previous years, there is no clear front-runner for the Jack Ferguson Award as the first overall selection. However, several players are considered contenders for this status. These include The Hill Academy forward Tanner Adams, a Timmins native who also played with his hometown NOJHL club this season. Another contender is Vaughan Kings defenceman Adrian Sgro, an Alliston product whose skills contributed to his team winning a Greater Toronto Hockey League U16 championship this year.

Other notable players include Upper Canada College forward Logan Prud’homme, an Ottawa resident, and Vaughan forward Kane Cloutier, an Oakville native and high-scorer whose father is former NHL goaltender Dan Cloutier. Cloutier impressed for the GTHL champions throughout the season.

For the fifth overall pick, Sudbury would be fortunate to select one of the aforementioned players. Other strong candidates include Toronto Junior Canadiens forward Kash Kwajah, an Etobicoke product who was the leading scorer and Player of the Year in the GTHL U16 loop and an OHL Cup all-star. Also considered is Upper Canada defenceman Max Franssen, the son of former OHL player Aaron Fransen, who recorded 89 points in 69 games from the blueline. Mississauga Senators forward Matthew Zilinski, a Cambridge native, is also among the offensively gifted players in the draft class.

The possibility of early departures for the NCAA could influence how teams approach the draft. With NCAA scholarships and NIL money potentially making it harder for OHL teams to retain top players long-term, general managers face uncertainty about their rosters in the coming years. Some might consider drafting players with a lower ceiling who are more likely to remain in junior for a longer period. However, drafting highly touted players has always carried similar risks, as seen when the Wolves selected Quinton Byfield in 2018 or when the Erie Otters took Matthew Schaefer in 2023, with both playing only two seasons before turning professional. One team executive expressed confidence that many players and the NCAA itself will cooperate.

Brayden Bennett was the Sudbury Wolves' first-round draft pick in 2025.Photo by Ben Leeson/The Sudbury Star Credit: thesudburystar.com

The OHL’s annual Priority Selection is slated for this weekend, beginning on Friday.

Source: sootoday.com

About the Author Amelia Laurent Contributor Amelia Laurent works on the main news desk at Info Petite Nation, covering daily headlines, public-interest updates, and developing stories across Canada and beyond. Her author page brings together general news, current affairs, and essential updates selected for readers who want a clear overview of the day. View All Posts