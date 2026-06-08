The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly consulting with the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) concerning the potential hiring of Mike Babcock as their new head coach. This consultation aims to determine if there are any objections that need to be addressed before moving forward with a formal offer, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger indicated that if an investigation is deemed necessary, the National Hockey League (NHL) would manage it. The NHLPA has not yet commented on the situation. Babcock, who is 63, last coached in the NHL during the 2019-20 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Babcock’s Coaching History and Recent Resignation

Babcock had previously accepted the head coaching position for the Columbus Blue Jackets three years ago but resigned before the season began. His resignation followed a report from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, which alleged that he had asked players to share personal photos from their mobile devices. The NHLPA investigated this situation prior to Babcock’s resignation. Following these events, then-Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen described Babcock’s hiring as “a mistake.”

Babcock’s NHL head coaching career began in 2002 with the Anaheim Mighty Ducks. He later took over as head coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2005, leading them to a Stanley Cup victory in 2008. During his 10 years with the Red Wings, the team made the playoffs every season. He then signed an eight-year, $50 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the 2015-16 season, coaching for four and a half seasons before his firing in November 2019.

His career regular-season head coaching record stands at 700-418-164, with 19 ties. Beyond the NHL, Babcock also coached Team Canada to Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014. He also secured gold medals at the World Junior Championship in 1997, the Men’s World Championship in 2004, and the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Team Canada players celebrates winning gold medal on the bench with Team Canada's Head coach, Mike Babcock smiling in the background as the game ends in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the last day of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, on Sunday Feb. 23, 2014. Canada won the game 3-0. Al Charest/Calgary Sun/QMI Agency OLY2014Photo by Al Charest/Al Charest/Calgary Sun/QMI Agenc Credit: edmontonjournal.com

Oilers’ Coaching Search Continues

The Oilers are currently searching for a new head coach after dismissing Kris Knoblauch last month. Under Knoblauch, Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final in his first two seasons, but this year they were eliminated in the opening round by the Anaheim Ducks.

The Oilers had also shown interest in interviewing former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. However, Vegas has not yet granted permission for an interview. With other potential candidates, such as Peter Laviolette, now off the market after being hired by the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers may be feeling pressure to act in their search for a new bench boss.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun suggested that if Babcock returns to the league with Edmonton, DJ Smith could potentially join his coaching staff. Smith served as the interim head coach for the Los Angeles Kings this past season but did not secure the full-time position, which went to Laviolette on Monday.

One current Oilers player, Zach Hyman, played under Babcock during his time in Toronto. Babcock was reportedly a strong supporter of Hyman, often giving him significant ice time and responsibility. The Oilers’ consultation with the NHLPA reflects their due diligence as they consider various candidates for the head coaching role.

Leavins Cult of Hockey Credit: edmontonjournal.com

The Oilers are exploring all options as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy following Knoblauch’s departure last month.

Source: tsn.ca

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