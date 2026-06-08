Larkin’s tenure with the Red Wings

Dylan Larkin, a native of Waterford, Michigan, has been a significant player for the Detroit Red Wings since 2015. He played two seasons with the U.S. National Development Program in Plymouth and one year at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. As the only Michigan-born captain in the team’s history, Larkin is known as a speedy centre who plays in all situations and has scored at least 30 goals in each of the past five seasons.

Despite his consistent performance, Larkin has never exceeded 79 points in a single season. The last Red Wings player to reach 100 points in a season was Sergei Fedorov in 1995-96. Since Larkin joined the league, Henrik Zetterberg, who last played in 2018, remains second on the team’s scoring list for centres.

The team has faced challenges in finding an elite centre to play alongside Larkin. Efforts through the draft, including picks like Michael Rasmussen, Joe Veleno, and Marco Kasper, and free agency acquisitions such as Frans Nielsen, Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher, and Vladislav Namestnikov, have not consistently provided a long-term second-line centre.

Drafting under former general manager Ken Holland from 2015-18 saw five first-round picks—Evgeny Svechnikov (19th, 2015), Dennis Cholowski (20th, 2016), Rasmussen (ninth, 2017), Filip Zadina (sixth, 2018), and Veleno (30th, 2018)—underperform. Only Filip Hronek (second-round, 2016) from that period has had a notable NHL career.

Steve Yzerman took over as general manager in 2019, initiating a rebuild after the Red Wings had missed the playoffs three times. To date, only three of Yzerman’s draft picks—Moritz Seider (sixth, 2019), Lucas Raymond (fourth, 2020), and Simon Edvinsson (sixth, 2021)—have become core players, none of whom are centres.

Yzerman has pursued trades and free agency to address draft shortcomings. While additions like Alex DeBrincat, John Gibson, Patrick Kane, Andrew Copp, and Justin Faulk have been positive, other moves, such as signing Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl, and J.T. Compher to multi-year deals, have reportedly hindered the team’s progress. The Red Wings‘ roster is described as a significant work in progress.

Relationship dynamics and trade request

Reports indicate a strained relationship between Larkin and Yzerman. In the 2022-23 season, Larkin played without a contract extension for much of the year. He eventually signed an eight-year extension with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million on March 1, 2023.

The day after Larkin’s extension, on March 2, Yzerman traded Tyler Bertuzzi, Larkin’s friend and linemate, to the Boston Bruins. Larkin expressed his sadness about Bertuzzi’s departure, stating, “It hurts. The last 24 hours have been one of the hardest days of the business side of it.”

In April 2025, Larkin showed frustration with Yzerman’s actions at the trade deadline. The Red Wings were one point out of a wild-card spot at the March 7 deadline, but Yzerman made only one minor trade. The team subsequently went 9-9-2 over the final 20 games, missing the playoffs by four points. Larkin commented that the team “didn’t gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it.” Yzerman responded by emphasizing that leaders are expected to provide a morale boost.

Despite not making splashy moves in the summer of 2025, the Red Wings performed well for much of the past season, reaching first in the Eastern Conference in late January. Yzerman was a buyer at the deadline this time, acquiring defenceman Justin Faulk from the St. Louis Blues. Shortly after, Larkin was injured in a game against the Florida Panthers, missing seven games, during which the Red Wings went 3-3-1 and fell out of a playoff spot.

Elliotte Friedman reported on Thursday that Larkin, who turns 30 this July, has requested a trade. This development comes despite Larkin’s previous statements in April, where he expressed a desire to help the team win the Stanley Cup, acknowledging that the team had work to do after his eight-year deal.

Potential trade scenarios

The news of Larkin’s trade request has led to discussions about potential returns for the Red Wings. Reports indicate that Larkin has provided a short list of preferred teams, which could limit Detroit‘s options for compensation. The teams on this list are said to be Florida, Vegas, and Minnesota.

Several potential trade packages have been evaluated, considering teams that are clear contenders or have the assets and need for a player like Larkin:

Minnesota Wild : A potential deal could involve the Red Wings receiving goaltender Jesper Wallstedt and forwards Danila Yurov and Charlie Stramel , in exchange for Larkin and goaltender Sebastian Cossa . This package would provide Detroit with a headliner in Wallstedt, despite existing complexities in their goaltending situation.

: A potential deal could involve the receiving goaltender and forwards and , in exchange for Larkin and goaltender . This package would provide with a headliner in Wallstedt, despite existing complexities in their goaltending situation. Carolina Hurricanes : Detroit might receive defenceman Alexander Nikishin and a 2026 first-round pick for Larkin. Nikishin is described as a strong young asset who could bolster Detroit ‘s defence alongside Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson .

: might receive defenceman and a for Larkin. Nikishin is described as a strong young asset who could bolster ‘s defence alongside and . Florida Panthers : This scenario could see Detroit acquire the No. 9 pick in the 2026 draft , along with forwards Eetu Luostarinen and Sandis Vilmanis , for Larkin. The ninth pick could potentially address Detroit ‘s centre needs with a prospect like Viggo Björck .

: This scenario could see acquire the in the , along with forwards and , for Larkin. The ninth pick could potentially address ‘s centre needs with a prospect like . Tampa Bay Lightning : A trade could involve Detroit receiving forwards Sam O’Reilly and Conor Geekie for Larkin. Both O’Reilly and Geekie are considered promising young players who project as middle-six centres.

: A trade could involve receiving forwards and for Larkin. Both O’Reilly and Geekie are considered promising young players who project as middle-six centres. Dallas Stars : Detroit could potentially acquire defenceman Thomas Harley in a one-for-one trade for Larkin. Harley, from the same draft class as Seider , could strengthen Detroit ‘s blue line, though it would leave the team depleted at forward.

: could potentially acquire defenceman in a one-for-one trade for Larkin. Harley, from the same draft class as , could strengthen ‘s blue line, though it would leave the team depleted at forward. Utah Mammoth: This team could offer a compelling package, potentially including forward Tij Iginla, forward Barrett Hayton, and a 2027 first-round pick for Larkin. Iginla is projected as a top-six scorer, and Hayton is a quality NHL centre.

The Winnipeg Jets are not currently reported to be on Larkin’s early list of preferred destinations, despite initial speculation among their fanbase. The Red Wings‘ playoff drought currently stands at 10 years.

Source: sportsnet.ca

About the Author Clara Nguyen Contributor Clara Nguyen covers entertainment, film, television, music, celebrities, arts, and culture stories for Info Petite Nation. Her author page gathers coverage of releases, public figures, pop culture moments, and entertainment industry developments. View All Posts