Roughriders and Lions maintain top spots ahead of season debuts

The first week of the 2026 CFL season brought notable excitement, yet the initial AMSOIL Power Rankings saw little change from preseason expectations. Despite several thrilling matchups, the top teams largely held their positions, with some clubs still awaiting their season openers.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders, who had a Week 1 Bye, retained their number one ranking. Finishing 2025 as a benchmark team, the Roughriders enter the new season with continuity and an experienced core. Their campaign is set to begin this week as they host the BC Lions in a rematch of last year’s Western Final.

Similarly, the BC Lions, also coming off a Week 1 Bye, held their second-place position. Led by Nathan Rourke, the team heads to Regina looking for an early statement victory against Saskatchewan. The upcoming game between these two teams is anticipated to be one of the week’s best.

Credit: 3downnation.com

Alouettes and Blue Bombers secure victories

The Montreal Alouettes opened their season with a 30-27 overtime victory against Hamilton. This win showcased the team’s resilience under Jason Maas. The offence, led by Davis Alexander, came alive after a slow first half, with Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead emerging as a dangerous receiving duo. Robert Kennedy II also contributed significantly on defence with a pick-six and a crucial fumble in overtime.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers secured a 30-28 win over the Calgary Stampeders with a late field goal. This game highlighted their continued threat in the West. Brady Oliveira found the end zone in Week 1, and the veteran core delivered in clutch moments. The addition of Jake Ceresna, who recorded three sacks in his debut, has also strengthened their pass rush alongside Willie Jefferson.

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Elks start strong, Tiger-Cats and Stampeders show promise despite losses

The Edmonton Elks achieved an encouraging road victory over Ottawa with a 29-21 score, avoiding the slow start that has affected them in previous years. Justin Rankin was a focal point of the offence, contributing 102 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving. Austin Mack also made an impact with a touchdown catch, and Malik Carney contributed to a three-takeaway defensive performance.

Despite a 30-27 overtime loss to Montreal, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats displayed promising moments. Bo Levi Mitchell threw for over 300 yards, and the offence consistently moved the ball against a strong Montreal defence. However, an interception by Robert Kennedy III shifted momentum. The team remains optimistic about its ability to compete in the East.

The Calgary Stampeders, who lost 30-28 to Winnipeg, also showed reasons for optimism. Vernon Adams Jr. appeared comfortable leading the offence, and Dedrick Mills provided balance on the ground. Jalen Philpot continued to emerge as a top Canadian receiver. The team anticipates further improvement with the return of players like Folarin Orimolade and Jaylon Hutchings.

Redblacks and Argonauts prepare for upcoming challenges

The Ottawa REDBLACKS suffered a 29-21 loss to Edmonton in challenging weather conditions. Despite the defeat, Daniel Adeboboye delivered a strong performance in the backfield with 87 yards rushing and a major. The team continued to battle, and with improved weather and preparation, they aim for better results.

The Toronto Argonauts, like Saskatchewan and BC, had a Week 1 Bye and are set to begin their season this week. Under new head coach Mike Miller, the Argonauts have added talent in the off-season. Their first game will be a trip to Montreal, presenting an immediate test for the team.

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Looking ahead to Week 2, Winnipeg is favoured against Hamilton in their home opener on Thursday night, while Montreal is favoured against Toronto on Friday Night Football.

Source: cfl.ca

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