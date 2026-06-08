The Montreal Canadiens are expected to explore trade possibilities for veteran forward Brendan Gallagher before considering a contract buyout. This development follows Gallagher’s emotional comments regarding his future with the team after the Canadiens‘ recent playoff run, where he was largely sidelined.

Gallagher, who has played 911 regular-season games with the Canadiens since being drafted in 2010, expressed his desire to continue playing, stating, “I’m going to keep playing. There’s more in the tank.” He also indicated that his time in Montreal might be coming to an end, saying, “I would have loved for it to be here. It’s just one of those situations where I guess my time has come and they’ve moved on and for me as a player I’m looking forward to kind of getting back to what I do.”

The forward’s comments came after the Canadiens were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals. Gallagher was a healthy scratch for most of the playoff games, only appearing in three matches against Tampa. He watched the decisive Game 5 against the Hurricanes from behind the bench, an experience he described as taking personally.

Gallagher’s playoff absence and future

During the Canadiens‘ playoff run, which saw them advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in a non-pandemic year since 2014, Gallagher’s absence from the lineup was notable. He expressed disappointment about not being on the ice for Game 5, stating, “I thought I’d be in there. I was actually looking forward to the opportunity to try to pull guys into the fight.” He added that he believes he could have helped the team, but “unfortunately, I just didn’t get that opportunity.”

Gallagher’s contract has one year remaining, with a US$6.5 million salary-cap hit. Despite this, his recent comments suggest a clear desire to move on from Montreal. He did not inform his teammates of his intentions before speaking to the media, which gave his remarks additional weight.

Jake Evans, a close friend and teammate, was reportedly caught off-guard by Gallagher’s statements. When asked about potentially becoming the longest-serving member of the Canadiens, Evans initially said, “Well, I don’t know if Gally’s gone,” before being informed of Gallagher’s public comments. Evans reflected on the personal impact, stating, “I guess my whole life’s kind of changing. I see him almost as much as my wife. My life’s going to change a lot and I’ll figure some stuff out.”

Trade market exploration

Sources indicate that the Canadiens‘ management intends to explore trade options for Gallagher as a primary course of action. This approach is preferred over a contract buyout. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggested that the team would rather pursue a trade if a suitable avenue can be found.

One potential destination mentioned for Gallagher is the Vancouver Canucks. Gallagher has personal ties to British Columbia, where he grew up, maintains an off-season home, and played junior hockey for the WHL‘s Vancouver Giants. The possibility of a trade involving Gallagher and Jake DeBrusk, who reportedly wishes to join a contender rather than participate in a rebuild, was also discussed. Such a trade would likely involve the Canadiens adding more to the deal and potentially retaining some of Gallagher’s salary to facilitate the move.

Canadiens will explore trade market with Gallagher before buyout Credit: dailyfaceoff.com

The Canadiens are anticipated to have a busy off-season as they look to address their roster needs, including potentially acquiring a No. 2 center and another physical winger. The exploration of a trade for Gallagher is part of this broader strategy. If a trade cannot be arranged, the team will then weigh buyout options for the final year of his contract.

Gallagher’s situation highlights a shift for the Canadiens, who have generally treated veteran players with respect during their rebuild. The forward’s emotional press conference underscored his disappointment with how his time in Montreal appears to be concluding, especially after being an assistant captain and a significant presence for the team for 14 years.

Gallagher’s comments to the media on Monday in Brossard marked a significant moment in his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens.

Source: dailyfaceoff.com

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