The Toronto Blue Jays have once again adjusted their major league roster, bringing up reliever Tommy Nance and designating reliever Yariel Rodríguez for assignment. This move was reported by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic and marks a continuation of a challenging period for Rodríguez since his significant signing.

Rodríguez, who signed a five-year contract before the 2024 season, began his tenure as a starter, making 21 starts in 2024 with a 1-8 record and a 4.47 ERA. In 2025, he transitioned to the bullpen, where his performance improved, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.08 ERA. However, after the team’s offseason acquisitions, he was designated for assignment.

Reports indicate that Rodríguez is still owed a substantial amount on his contract, making it unlikely for another team to claim him. This scenario would allow the Blue Jays to assign him to the minor leagues, specifically the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, to maintain him as organizational depth.

Rodríguez’s Recent Performance and Roster Status

Rodríguez’s journey has seen him designated for assignment previously in December, after which he cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Buffalo. During his time with the Bisons, he showed promising form, revamping his pitch mix to rely more on his splitter. He struck out 25 batters in 13.2 innings and recorded a 2.63 ERA.

This strong performance earned him a recall to Toronto last month. However, his return to the major league level has been less successful. In 10 appearances this season, Rodríguez has an 0-1 record with a 7.71 ERA. Over 9 1/3 innings, he allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 12 hits, seven walks, and one hit-by-pitch, striking out only six of the 45 batters he faced.

The Blue Jays are likely hoping for a repeat of the previous situation, where Rodríguez and his contract pass through waivers unclaimed, allowing him to remain within the organization. Despite recent difficulties, he has shown potential in various leagues, including NPB, Triple-A, and at times in MLB.

Nance’s Return and Bullpen Support

The roster spot opened by Rodríguez’s designation has been filled by the return of Tommy Nance. Nance, a 35-year-old veteran, is back with the team after a three-week stint on the injured list due to forearm discomfort. He has previously played for the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins before joining the Blue Jays.

Nance has been a reliable presence for the Blue Jays over the past two seasons. This season, he has appeared in 20 games, posting an 0-2 record with a 3.86 ERA. His return is expected to provide much-needed support to the bullpen, which has accumulated a significant number of innings recently.

His return means the Blue Jays now have nine pitchers on their big league injured list. The team is also anticipating the potential return of starting pitchers Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer, and Shane Bieber, who have been making rehab appearances. Reliever Yimi Garcia also made a rehab appearance at Single-A Dunedin, giving up one hit and striking out one.

(Brad Penner-Imagn Images) Credit: ca.sports.yahoo.com

The Blue Jays are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:07 p.m. ET on Monday at Rogers Centre.

Source: ca.sports.yahoo.com

About the Author Gabriel Roy Contributor Gabriel Roy covers hockey and Canadian sports for Info Petite Nation, with a focus on NHL stories, teams, prospects, major games, and national sports moments. His author archive brings together hockey-first coverage and related Canadian sports updates. View All Posts