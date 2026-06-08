The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Sunday, securing a series win. A decisive five-run rally in the sixth inning propelled the Blue Jays to victory, improving their season record to 32-34.

The pivotal sixth inning began with Yohendrick Piñango’s solo home run. The rally continued with an RBI single from Kazuma Okamoto, an RBI double by Andrés Giménez, and an RBI single from pinch-hitter Nathan Lukes. Brandon Valenzuela later added an insurance run with his seventh home run of the season in the eighth inning.

Controversial Play Fuels Rally

A key moment in the sixth inning involved Ernie Clement and a controversial call at second base. With Brandon Valenzuela hitting into what could have been an inning-ending double play, Clement ran to the left of Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson to avoid a tag. Second base umpire Nic Lentz ruled Clement safe, a decision that sparked immediate protest from Henderson and Orioles manager Craig Albernaz, as well as a frustrated reaction from Pete Alonso.

Despite the Orioles’ objections, the call stood. Lentz explained that Clement had established his base path, and even though Henderson reached for a tag, Clement’s path was not considered outside the baseline. Crew chief Hunter Wendelstedt described Clement’s action as a “gentlemanly thing to do” to create space for Henderson.

The Orioles, however, disagreed with the ruling. Shane Baz, a pitcher for the Orioles, indicated he would face a fine if he commented on the play. Blue Jays manager John Schneider acknowledged the play was potentially fortunate for his team.

Pitching Performances and Team Outlook

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman began strongly, allowing only one hit through four innings. However, he encountered difficulties in the fifth, surrendering four runs on five hits, including home runs to Colton Cowser and Taylor Ward. Gausman finished with five strikeouts.

Following Gausman’s exit, the Blue Jays bullpen maintained the lead with scoreless outings from Adam Macko, Connor Seabold, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland. Macko, a Canadian reliever, earned the victory after striking out two batters in the sixth inning. Varland recorded his 11th save, extending his streak of not allowing a run in his last 18 appearances.

The victory moves the Blue Jays to within half a game of the Texas Rangers for the final American League wild-card spot. Ernie Clement expressed confidence in the team, stating they have the potential to be a “great team” once their identity is firmly established.

Some key offensive players, including George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., went hitless in their combined eight at-bats. Guerrero Jr. had a difficult series, going 0 for 10 with one walk. Brandon Valenzuela’s performance, including his seventh home run and an OPS of .822, has made a strong case for his continued presence on the team, especially with Alejandro Kirk potentially returning soon.

Looking ahead, the Blue Jays are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series. The Phillies will feature a formidable pitching rotation, including Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo. The Blue Jays hope for the return of Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer to stabilize their own rotation.

The Blue Jays will begin their series against the Philadelphia Phillies at home on Monday, with Patrick Corbin scheduled to pitch for Toronto against Cristopher Sanchez.

Source: sportsnet.ca

About the Author Claire Dubois Author Claire Dubois focuses on local and community-facing coverage for Info Petite Nation, including weather, public safety, regional events, and everyday stories that affect readers close to home. Her profile is used for practical updates and community-oriented news items. View All Posts